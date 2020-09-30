Unlock 5.0: Lockdown in Maharashtra to continue till Oct 31; relaxations for restaurants, hotels

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state till October 31 and announced further relaxations for opening of hotels, restaurants, industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential items.

Maharashtra government issued a statement saying, "Whereas the State Government is satisfied that the State of Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of COVID-I 9 virus, and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus, the Government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of The Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire State of Maharashtra further till midnight of 31st October 2020."

Here are the guidelines:

1. Containment Zones

i. The Containment Zones in the State as categorised vide order dated 19th May, 2020 and 2l" May, 2020 will remain in force till further orders. ii. The directions issued by the Central Government and State Government from time to time to demarcate the Containment Zones and operations therein will be in force till further orders. iii. Considering the local conditions, the concerned District Collector and the Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the State may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and the movement of persons to contain the spread of the epidemic only with the prior written approval of Chief Secretary, Maharashtra.

2. Activities to remain prohibited across the State

1) Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31st October 2020. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall he encouraged.

2) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (including that in malls and market complexes), auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

3) International Air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

4) Metro Rail.

5) Social /political/ Sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

3. All essential shops which are allowed to remain open before this order, shall continue to do so.

4. The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force tip to 31st October 2020.

5. The following activities will be allowed to operate:

i. Hotels / Food Courts / Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate with effect from 5th October 2020 with capacity not exceeding 50% or as may be prescribed by the local authorities. The separate SOP will be issued by the Tourism Department for necessary precautions to be taken while operating these establishments

ii. All industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential items in Mumbai Metropolitan Region would be allowed to operate.

6. There shall be free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles within and out of the State without any restrictions of timings. The competent authorities shall ensure the free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles and there shall be no restriction on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers.

7. All trains originating and ending their journey within the State to be restarted with immediate effect subject to the protocols regarding COVID- 19 laid down by the State and Central Government from time to time.

8. The Railways to increase the frequency of the local trains in the MMR region to meet the increased demand subject to the protocols regarding Covid-I9 laid down by the State and Central Government from time to time.

9. Dabbawalas in the MMR region to be allowed in the local trains after procuring the QR codes from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

10. The local trains in Pune region to be resumed as per the protocols and procedure Followed in the MMR region. The Commissioner of Police, Pune will be the Nodal Officer to coordinate for the same.

11. Any other allowed and permitted activity by any specific/ general order would continue to operate.

12. Easing of Restrictions and opening up of the activities which remain prohibited across the State will be done in phased manner along-with Standard Operating Procedures / Guidelines.