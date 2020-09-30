Hotels and restaurants can operate with 50% capacity; Dabbawalas can travel in Mumbai local trains

Not with standing the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday unveiled the Unlock 5.0 guidelines under MissionBeginAgain. Even though the government has extended the lockdown till midnight October 31, it has introduced key relaxations.

Hotels, food courts and restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity from October 5 with separate health protocol to be issued by the Tourism Department.All trains originating and ending their journey within the state will be resumed with immediate effect, subject to the protocols; also, the Railways will increase the frequency of local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to meet the increased demand. Moreover, 'dabbawalas' in the MMR region will be allowed to commute by local trains after procuring QR codes from the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The local train in Pune region will be also resumed as per protocols and procedure followed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Pune Police Commissioner will be the nodal officer. However, the guidelines are silent on the resumption of suburban railway services for all commuters from mid-October, as reported in a section of the media.

All industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential items in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) would be allowed to operate. There will be free movement of Oxygen carrying vehicles within and out of the state without any restrictions of timings.

However, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters in malls and market places, auditoriums and assembly halls will continue to remain closed. Schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions, too, will remain closed. Metro rail will continue to remain shut.

Moreover, large gatherings remain barred: Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious events and other large congregations remain prohibited. Religious places will remain barred to devotees.



AHAR President Shivanand Shetty said the government’s move to allow reopening of restaurants was a step in the right direction. ''We have instructed our members to follow the SOPs finalised by the government. We feel there is no other option but to reopen and adjust to the new normal,’’ he noted.

What is allowed?

· Hotels and restaurants can operate with 50% capacity.

· Dabbawalas can travel in Mumbai local trains.· Local train services to resume in Pune.

· Frequency of trains to improve in MMR.

* All units producing non-essential items allowed to operate in MMR



What is not allowed?

· Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters in malls and market places, auditoriums, assembly halls to remain shut.

· Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed.

· Metro continues to remain closed

· Large gatherings remain barred; social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious events and other large congregations will remain prohibited. Also, religious places for devotees