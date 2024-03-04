Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Today Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar today. His previous visit to the city on February 15 was reportedly cancelled due to farmers' protests on the Punjab-Haryana border.

The BJP has officially announced that Shah's visit is intended to kickstart the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in the state. However, insiders suggest that the visit is strategically designed to address differences within the ruling coalition and address any pending matters.

The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Lok Sabha constituency encompasses six assembly segments, with BJP representing MLAs in two of them: Aurangabad East (Atul Save) and Gangapur (Prashant Bamb). In the 2019 Indian general elections for Aurangabad, the AIMIM candidate Imtiyaz Jaleel emerged victorious, securing 389,042 votes. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena candidate, Chandrakant Khaire, received 384,550 votes.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city police have beefed the security ahead of the tour of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the city on March 4 and 5.

Police have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city and additional police forces at the sensitive area.

Against the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the leaders have started touring various parts of the city. As a part of this, Shah will address a public meeting at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground on Today.

Drone ban

The senior police officers visited and inspected the security measures being taken at the venue. Meanwhile, the city has been declared as the ‘Drone No Flying Zone’ as a security measure.

Shah will arrived in the city on Monday night and stayed in a five-star hotel. Today, he will go to Akola and Jalgaon by helicopter at around 10 am.

He will return to the city in the evening at the Chikalthana Airport by Helicopter. He will then go to Kranti Chowk to pay obeisance to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before going to the public meeting at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal at around 6.30pm. He will proceed for Mumbai after the public meeting.