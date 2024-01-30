 Udgir Milk Scheme Project: Centre Will Extend All Possible Help, Says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneUdgir Milk Scheme Project: Centre Will Extend All Possible Help, Says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

Udgir Milk Scheme Project: Centre Will Extend All Possible Help, Says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said the resumption of the milk scheme project will help in the economic uplift of farmers

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Udgir Milk Scheme Project: Centre Will Extend All Possible Help, Says Union Minister Parshottam Rupala | X/@PRupala

The Centre will extend all possible help to restart the Udgir Milk Scheme Project in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said on Monday.

He said the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has been instructed to submit a report regarding the relaunch of this project in Latur district.

"Accordingly, a team of NDDB has inspected the project and collected the necessary information. As soon as the report is received, further action will be taken," Rupala added.

He said the resumption of the milk scheme project will help in the economic uplift of farmers.

"Considering the well-being of milk producers and small-scale farmers, all kinds of help will be provided by the Central government for the project," the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister added.

Read Also
Infosys Techie’s Murder In Pune's Hinjawadi: Here's What We Know So Far
article-image

The Union Minister gave this assurance during an interaction with entrepreneurs, cattle breeders, and farmers on the premises of the Udgir Government Milk Scheme Project.

He said the milk business will be a good source of income for farmers in the Latur district which experiences a drought-like situation every two to three years.

Read Also
Pune Viral: Punekars Decry 'Horrible' Connectivity To Hinjawadi, Chakan Industrial Areas
article-image

Rupala said the Narendra Modi government has launched various schemes for milk producers and animal husbandry farmers.

On the occasion, milk producers using new technology were felicitated by the Union Minister with a cash prize and a trophy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Udgir Milk Scheme Project: Centre Will Extend All Possible Help, Says Union Minister Parshottam...

Udgir Milk Scheme Project: Centre Will Extend All Possible Help, Says Union Minister Parshottam...

Latur: People Are Being Misled In The Name Of Religion, Says Congress' Ramesh Chennithala

Latur: People Are Being Misled In The Name Of Religion, Says Congress' Ramesh Chennithala

Nashik: Slight Uptick In Onion Prices, But Not Enough

Nashik: Slight Uptick In Onion Prices, But Not Enough

Sudhir Mungantiwar Hails Nashik's Environmental Champions

Sudhir Mungantiwar Hails Nashik's Environmental Champions

Ahmednagar: ACB Nabs Weights & Measures Inspector Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe

Ahmednagar: ACB Nabs Weights & Measures Inspector Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe