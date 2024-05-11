 Two Civic Staffers Arrested For Accepting ₹55,000 Bribe, Imported Liquor From Colleague in Maharashtra's Jalna
PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two employees of the Partur Municipal Council (PMC) in Maharashtra's Jalna district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹55,000 from a colleague to clear his dues, an official said on Saturday.

The ACB on Friday arrested the chief officer of the PMC and an employee of the civic body's fire brigade for accepting the bribe amount, deputy superintendent Kiran Bidve.

Maharashtra: Voter ID Cards Found At Dumping Site In Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency (PHOTOS)
The complainant, recently transferred from the Ballarpur Municipal Council, had sought help to get his outstanding dues, but the accused demanded ₹55,000 and a bottle of imported liquor, he said.

A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act.

