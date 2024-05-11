Maharashtra: Voter ID Cards Found At Dumping Site In Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency (PHOTOS) |

Several voter identity cards were found dumped in a garbage disposal area in Maharashtra's Jalna district.

Jalna Collector and District Election Officer, Dr Krishnanath Panchal, informed that the voter identity cards found in Jalna city are old and were dropped by some unidentified person.

He added that the Sub-Divisional Officer of Jalna has confiscated all the dumped voter ID cards.

"The voter identity cards found in Jalna city are old. These were dropped by some unidentified person. As we received the information, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Jalna immediately confiscated those voter ID cards," he said.

Jalna's District Election Officer said that they are currently investigating the matter of the dumped voter ID cards and the responsible person will be identified and punished accordingly.

"Further investigation is being done. It is also being investigated if the persons whose voter ID cards have been found got a new card issued from the Election Commission. Did someone intentionally drop these cards? Where did he get it from? An investigation is also going on in this regard. This person will be traced, and appropriate action will be taken against him," he said.

Lok Sabha elections in the Jalna constituency will be held on May 13, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raosaheb Danve facing off against his old political foe Kalyan Kale from the Congress.