Trimbakeshwar Temple Plans ₹8 Crore Skywalk For Devotee Convenience During Simhastha Kumbh Mela

In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Trimbakeshwar Devasthanam and Trimbakeshwar Municipality are developing a comprehensive Simhastha Plan aimed at enhancing the convenience of devotees and improving infrastructure. A key feature of this plan is the construction of a skywalk to facilitate easier access to the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga.

The proposed skywalk, estimated to cost around ₹8 crore, will allow devotees to reach the temple directly from the skywalk near the east door. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the waiting time for darshan, especially during peak periods.

Trimbakeshwar, being one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, attracts thousands of devotees daily from across the country. To manage the large crowds, a temporary mandap has been erected outside the temple's east door, along with a darshanbari (queue facility). There is also a paid darshan option for quicker access, which has caused dissatisfaction among those using the free queue due to longer waiting times.

Given that the Trimbakeshwar temple falls under the jurisdiction of the National Archaeology Department, no permanent construction is allowed within 100 metres of the temple. Consequently, the existing mandap for the darshanbari is insufficient during holidays and festivals, forcing devotees to queue on the streets, leading to discomfort in adverse weather conditions.

To address these issues, the Trimbakeshwar Devasthanam and Municipality have proposed the construction of a skywalk, which has been incorporated into the Simhastha plan. Dr Shri Devachke, Administrator and Chief Officer of Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council, provided details on the proposal. He explained that the municipal council will allocate space for the skywalk, which will guide devotees directly to the east door of the temple from a three-storey parking lot.

The skywalk, with an approximate width of five metres, will be financed through the Simhastha Kumbh Mela grant. This infrastructure project aims to streamline the flow of devotees, preventing them from queuing on the streets and ensuring a more comfortable and efficient darshan experience.

The implementation of the skywalk is expected to be a significant improvement in managing the influx of devotees during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, enhancing both their convenience and overall experience at the Trimbakeshwar temple.