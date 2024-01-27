Tribal Youths Embark On Policing Adventure: Training At YCMOU Unveils Law Enforcement Secrets |

In a unique effort led by Nehru Yuva Kendra Nashik, 200 tribal youths hailing from Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are currently undergoing training at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra State Open University.

As part of their program, these young participants visited the Maharashtra Police Academy to gain valuable insights into the world of law enforcement.

During their visit, the participants explored the Police Academy’s Museum, delving into the history of guns, rifles, uniforms, and the significance of stars that change with different postings. The museum showcased the evolution of dress codes based on various positions within the police force, along with detailing the diverse activities carried out by the Nashik Police.

Seven groups were formed, and the participants received briefings on the police training program and its journey so far from various officers. The study visit was organised under the guidance of the Director and Deputy Director of the Maharashtra Police Academy, along with Nehru Yuva Kendra State Director Prakash Manore. The presence of Police Inspector S Bavaskar, District Youth Officer Kamal Tripathi, and National Youth Award winner Mohammad Arif Khan added value to the occasion.

In an insightful session during the training program, Mahesh Zagade, Former Principal Secretary of State, engaged with the tribal youths. Responding to a participant's question about the lack of accessible education in Jharkhand despite providing iron and bauxite to the country, Zagade acknowledged the concern and pledged to advocate for improvements. He emphasised the need for unity, considering India as one family, to overcome diversity and propel the nation towards development.

The successful execution of the program was attributed to the hard work of individuals like Sunil Panje, Samadhan Bhamre, Rupali Shete, Kiran Chavan, and Omkar Gaykar. This educational exchange not only provided valuable insights into policing but also sparked a conversation on the need for improved education in tribal regions.