Trains On Mumbai-Pune-Kolhapur Routes Affected On February 22 And 23 Due To Track Doubling Work | Photo Credit: Instagram/Konkan Railway

Due to ongoing track doubling work between Targaon-Masur and Shirravde, Mumbai-Pune-Kolhapur train services will be suspended on February 22 and 23 from 8am to 9pm.

Trains cancelled on February 22 include Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express (Train No. 11029), Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express (Train No. 11030), and Pune-Kolhapur Express (Train No. 11425, which will now terminate at Satara instead of Kolhapur).

Read Also Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Urges Early Closure For Pubs And Hookah Parlors To Curb Crime And Addiction

Additionally, Kolhapur-Satara DEMU (Train No. 01542) will now halt at Karad instead of Satara, and Satara-Kolhapur DEMU (Train No. 01541) will commence from Karad instead of Satara. On February 23, Pune-Kolhapur Express (Train No. 01023) will not operate between Pune and Kolhapur.