 Tragic Collision Claims Life Of 26-Year-Old Biker In Nashik
Tragic Collision Claims Life Of 26-Year-Old Biker In Nashik

The deceased has been identified as Vinayak Chintaman Gosavi, a resident of Dattanagar in Nashik.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Tragic Collision Claims Life Of 26-Year-Old Biker In Nashik | representative pic

In a recent incident, a 26-year-old bike rider lost his life in a collision with a speeding four-wheeler in the truck terminal area of the highway on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Vinayak Chintaman Gosavi, a resident of Dattanagar in Nashik.

The unfortunate accident occurred last Sunday when Gosavi was riding his two-wheeler on the highway near Adgaon Shivar. The collision with a four-wheeler bearing registration MH12 KY 7343 took place in front of the truck terminal, resulting in Gosavi sustaining severe injuries, ultimately leading to his untimely death.

The Adgaon police station has registered an accident case in connection with the tragic incident. Roshan Bawa (Gosavi) filed a complaint, leading to a case against the driver of the four-wheeler. The ongoing investigation is being carried out by Adgaon police.

