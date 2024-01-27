Pune: Man Allegedly Strangles Wife, Stages Suicide Attempt In Gokhalenagar | File

An incident occurred in the Gokhalenagar area where a man allegedly strangled his wife while feigning a suicide attempt, an official said on Saturday.

The Chaturshringi Police have registered a case against the young man responsible for his wife's death. The deceased woman has been identified as Reshma Chander Pantekar, aged 30, from Janwadi, Gokhalenagar.



A case has been filed against Chander Ashok Pantekar, aged 33, in connection with this incident. Rahul Raju Manjalkar, aged 24, a resident of Sutarwadi, Pashan, complained to the Chaturshringi police station.

Reshma and Chander were married for twelve years and have a twelve-year-old son. For several months, Chander had been harassing his wife, suspecting her character and demanding money from her. Consequently, Reshma had gone to her parents' home. On January 19, Chander contacted Reshma, admitting his mistake and urging her to return home. Subsequently, Reshma complied.



Rahul contacted Chander on Wednesday (January 24), learning that Reshma had gone to work. Suspecting foul play, Reshma's father visited her house and found her unconscious with a fan cord tied around her neck.

She was rushed to the hospital, where medical experts pronounced her dead before treatment could be administered. The post-mortem report confirmed strangulation as the cause of death. Following this revelation, the police filed a case against the husband. The accused, Chander, has fled and is currently being pursued by cops.