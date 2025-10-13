 Traffic Constable Brutally Assaulted By Four Assailants For Urinating On Katraj-Kondhwa Road In Pune
Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Kondhwa Police Station (Pune Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A police constable was brutally assaulted by a group of four individuals on the Katraj-Kondhwa main road on Sunday night. While returning home, the constable had stopped on the roadside to urinate after completing his duty. The victim, identified as Praveen Ramesh Dimble (33), is currently stationed at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Traffic Division. The victim has sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment.

The shocking incident has sparked widespread anger and concern among residents in the Kondhwa-Katraj area. In recent incidents in Pune District, a brazen disregard for law enforcement can be seen. The constable was returning home on his motorcycle late Sunday when he pulled over in a dark spot on the main road.

According to the report, a car abruptly stopped nearby, and four people, who appeared to have been monitoring the area, confronted the constable. The initial confrontation quickly escalated into a violent assault. The group verbally abused Dimble before physically attacking him. Notably, the assailants continued the savage beating even after realising that Dimble was a police officer. He was wearing his police uniform during the assault.

Following the assault, the injured constable was rushed to Sassoon Hospital. Upon receiving the information about the attack on an on-duty officer, police officials, including Assistant Police Inspector Mohsin Pathan and other personnel from the Kondhwa Police Station, immediately visited the hospital to assess the situation. The victim's statement was recorded. Kondhwa Police are investigating the matter further.

