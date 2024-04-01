Toll Charges On Pune-Satara And Pune-Nashik Highways Increased: Here's How Much You'll Have To Pay |

From today (April 1), travellers using the Pune-Satara and Pune-Nashik highways ae paying elevated toll fees. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities have announced a 2.5% toll hike on national highways, including those traversing Pune district.

Annual toll increases are a recurring event, mandated by the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules of 2008.

The Pune-Satara highway, an essential link between two major cities in Maharashtra, experiences heavy traffic daily. Important toll plazas situated in Shivapur and Anewadi villages act as entry points to this route.

Pune-Satara highway

Toll for light vehicles at these checkpoints increased from ₹115 to ₹120.

Buses and trucks passing through Khed-Shivapur toll booth will be charged ₹390, up from the current rate.

Heavy vehicles at Khed-Shivapur toll booth will now pay ₹630, up from ₹615, potentially impacting logistics and transportation costs for businesses.

The Pune-Nashik highway, another crucial transport route in Maharashtra, also sees heavy traffic, serving as a vital link for commuters and cargo between the cities.

Pune-Nashik highway

- Toll booths at Chalkewadi and Hivargaon on this route will see similar increases.

- Motorists operating motorbikes, jeeps, and light vehicles will now pay ₹110, up from ₹105, increasing expenses for frequent travellers.

- One-way transportation for trucks and buses will be charged ₹370, affecting businesses engaged in goods transportation.

- NHAI officials emphasize the challenge of balancing infrastructure development with fair toll policies.

How is the traffic?

Traffic volume is measured by tallying cars passing through toll booths, with around 65,000 cars daily at Khed-Shivapur and 60,000 at Anewadi. During long weekends, traffic increases, with approximately 80,000 to 85,000 cars crossing both toll booths daily.