Pune: Traffic Changes Implemented For Sant Tukaram Beej Mahotsav Celebration In Dehu; Read Details Here

The Sant Tukaram Beej Mahotsav will be celebrated at Dehu, attracting devotees from all over the state to attend this ceremony on Wednesday. With many people arriving with their families for darshan, a significant rush of vehicles is observed, causing a major traffic jam in Dehu.

Devotees from all corners of the state have begun arriving in Dehu to participate in this ceremony. The Dehu administration is prepared to welcome them. Preparations by Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan and the Dehu administration have been completed to provide facilities to the devotees.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have implemented traffic changes:

- Entry is prohibited for all types of vehicles coming from Dehugaon Arch (Old Mumbai-Pune Highway) to Dehugaon.

- No entry for all types of vehicles from Mahindra Circle to Fititsu Corner or Kanbe Chowk/IT Park Chowk.

- The road from Dehuphata on the Talegaon-Chakan road to Dehugaon is closed to all types of vehicles.

- Vehicles on this route will be redirected via Moshi Bharatmata Chowk to reach their destination.

- Vehicles on this route will proceed to their destination via Mahindra Circle- Endurance Chowk HP Chowk.

- The road from Dehu Arch to 14 Talakari Arch to Bhairavanath Chowk is closed for all vehicles, and similarly, the road from Khandelwal Chowk to Dehu Arch (Main) to Parandwal Chowk is also closed for all vehicles.

- Traffic from Old Palkhi Marg (Kand Patil 2 Lok Chowk) to Zende Mala (Zakat Naka) is being made one-way.

These changes will be effective till Wednesday at 9pm. It is advised to take note that during this time, traffic will be closed for all vehicles except those of essential services.