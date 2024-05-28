Three Suicides Shake Nashik: Investigations Underway |

In a tragic sequence of events, three individuals from different parts of Nashik city ended life by suicide on Sunday. The victims include two women, one of whom is a 50-year-old unidentified woman. The reasons behind these suicides remain unclear. Death records have been registered in the Adgaon and Ambad police stations.

Lakshmi Ambadas Kahandal (30), a married woman from Nashik, hanged herself in her bedroom on Sunday afternoon. Her husband, Ambadas Kahandal, immediately rushed her to the district hospital where medical authorities declared her dead. The reason behind her suicide is unknown.

Unidentified body found

In the second incident, a 50-year-old unidentified woman was found hanging from a tree in the bushes near Pink City Hotel on the Ozar to Nashik road. Her identity is yet to be confirmed. Harshal Patil reported the incident. The Adgaon police station has registered a death record, and further investigation is being conducted by Havaldar Rajule and Havaldar Magar.

The third incident occurred in the Patil Nagar area of CIDCO, where Komal Ashok Patil (23) hanged herself at her residence on Sunday evening. She was found dead at the scene. A report has been filed at the Ambad Police Station, and further investigation is underway by Havaldar Mahajan.The police are conducting thorough investigations into all three incidents to ascertain the reasons behind these suicides.

Woman kills self

A 24-year-old married woman here committed suicide by jumping into the backwaters of the Darna river.

As per information received from police sources, Netra alias Harshada Shankar Gaikwad (age 24) from Samanere, a married woman, left her home on May 26 around 8pm without telling anyone.

She was nowhere to be found when she was searched at night. The next morning around 7am, her body was found in the backwaters in Sukhdev Jadhav's farm near the Darna River. Locals informed the Ghoti police about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. Later the body was brought to Ghoti Rural Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The Ghoti police are thoroughly investigating why the married woman committed suicide.

Her parental home was in Samner. For the past four years, she was living at Samanere with her parents. Sudden death was registered at Ghoti police station. Sub-Inspector Anil Dhumne is investigating under the guidance of Ghoti Police Station Police Inspector Vinod Patil.