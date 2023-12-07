Three-Month-Old Suffering From Life-Threatening Congenital Kidney Blockage Saved | Representational Image/Pixabay

In a rare case, a three-month-old baby boy, suffering from congenital kidney blockage that if left untreated would have resulted in loss of life, was saved successfully by the city doctors.

The doctors of Dr Totla Hospital of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district conducted a procedure on the baby recently, saving his life.

Hasnain Shaikh, a three-month-old baby boy, belonging to below the poverty line category was brought to the Totla Hospital by his parents recently.

Complaitns of enlarged abdomen

They complained of an enlarged abdomen and discomfort in the baby since his birth. However, due to a lack of funds, the hospital immediately got a sanction from the Chief Minister's Relief Funds (CMRF) scheme for the baby and operated on him successfully.

"The baby carried the life-threatening disorder from his mother's womb as a foetus. He had a rare disorder where the right kidney was affected and was blocked totally. His parents, who could not afford the treatment of little Hasnain came to us, knowing the history of the baby as a foetus we chose to help him out," said Dr RJ Totla, senior paediatric surgeon and urologist, director, Dr Totla Hospital.

He said, "The baby suffered from hydronephrosis and to save the baby's deteriorating health, further, we decided to carry out a surgical procedure called pyeloplasty. In this, the blockage was repaired. It helps in treating hydronephrosis that leads to ureteropelvic junction obstruction (UPJ)."

Dr Totla said, "In case the baby was left untreated, he may have suffered from kidney failure. The condition could have also led to the loss of life in the patient," he added.

Elated parents of the baby when asked about Hasnain said, "We only have gratitude at present and happy that our baby survived and now could lead a normal life."