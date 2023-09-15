Pune: Advanced Technology Has Made Complex Surgeries Easier And Cheaper, Says Nitin Gadkari; Watch Video |

Speaking at the inauguration of a robotic urology centre in Pune, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that advanced technology has proven to be a boon for humankind, as it has made complex surgeries easier and more cost-effective.

"Medical science is evolving rapidly due to technological advancements and ongoing research. In the past, people had to travel to Delhi or other major cities for the treatment of serious illnesses. Now, modern facilities are available in every district. Advanced technology has made complex surgeries easier and cheaper," said Gadkari.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gadkari inaugurated the Dattatray P Mhaiskar Robotic Urology Centre, which is reportedly well-equipped to provide high-quality urological healthcare. It features the installation of fourth-generation robotic technology, the Da Vinci X.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Bhimrao Tapkir also attended the event.

Read Also Pune: ARV Group Directors Vindicated As False Extortion Case Unravels

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)