This NGO in Pune is Leading the Charge for Gender Equality and Mental Health |

In a world where gender discrimination still persists, NGO Badlaav is leading the charge for change. The organization is dedicated to promoting gender equality and empowering girls, making waves with its impactful programs aimed at providing counseling, training courses, and raising awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Radhika Dhingra, co-founder, and director of NGO Badlaav, is on a silent crusade against injustice to children in the Pune district of Maharashtra. The NGO holds campaigns and provides counseling at its four centers across Pune to sensitize girls about menstrual hygiene and the stigma surrounding it. It aims at uplifting girls from marginalized communities through education, skill-building, and advocacy, providing a safe space for them to voice their concerns, seek support, and access resources to thrive.

Badlaav carries out comprehensive counseling and training courses specifically for girls. This year they have started summer camps for children to engage the kids, empower them, and address taboo subjects such as menstrual hygiene. Through awareness campaigns, workshops, and distribution of hygiene products, the organization strives to debunk myths, eliminate stigma, and promote healthy practices surrounding menstruation.

By fostering open discussions and providing access to menstrual hygiene resources, Badlaav ensures that girls can manage their periods with dignity and without shame. The summer camp courses cover a wide range of topics including self-esteem building, leadership development, mental health awareness, and reproductive health education. By equipping girls with essential life skills and knowledge, it empowers them to navigate life's challenges with confidence and resilience.

'Every girl deserves the opportunity'

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, Radhika Dhingra, the founder of Badlaav, said, "We believe that every girl deserves the opportunity to reach her full potential, free from discrimination and constraints imposed by societal norms. By investing in girls' education, health, and well-being, we are not only empowering individuals but also building a more equitable and inclusive society for all."

Summer camps

She added, "We are organizing summer camps to provide an engaging and fulfilling experience for the curious children residing in our beneficiary communities. We are operating in 7 communities, five of which are based in Pune: Mangalwar Peth, Gadital, Janta Vasahat, Yerwada, and Kothrud; and two rural communities, one in Waghlwadi (Baramati) and one in Leh-Ladakh. We have started the summer camps in Mangalwar Peth and Kothrud. We will soon start the summer camp sessions in Yerwada and Janta Vasahat as well. These sessions take place 3-4 times a week and will continue until June 15th.

Mental health awareness

Aboli, a community mental health practitioner who has been working with Badlaav for two years, told the Free Press Journal, “I conduct Mental health workshops for the kids as they are exposed to an environment where they witness a lot of domestic violence. We have been conducting sessions at different schools for students under the age group of 12-16 because they hit puberty and their body goes through many changes, leaving the students confused. So, we give them counseling and provide them with a safe space where they can share their thoughts."

"There was one school in Kharadi where we received a complaint that a lot of students are involved in self-harm practices so we conducted a workshop where we indirectly addressed the issue because it then becomes a sensitive topic for students who are contemplating or going through that phase. But in a very subtle way, we help the students overcome their mental distress by addressing the issue and providing them a safe space where they can share their thoughts and emotional turmoil," she further said.