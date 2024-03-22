 Thieves Ransack Nashik Home, Make Off With ₹3.03 Lakh Worth Of Jewellery
Thieves Ransack Nashik Home, Make Off With ₹3.03 Lakh Worth Of Jewellery

The Panchavati police station has launched an investigation into the burglary

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
In a disturbing incident, burglars targeted a residence in the Lamkhade Mala area of Tarwala Nagar in Nashik, making off with gold and silver jewellery worth ₹3.03 lakh, along with a mobile phone.

Prashant Thackeray (52), the homeowner, reported to the police that the theft occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The intruders forcibly entered the house, leaving a trail of devastation as they looted valuable items. Among the stolen goods were gold and silver jewellery valued at ₹3.03 lakhs, as well as a mobile phone.

The Panchavati police station has launched an investigation into the burglary following Prashant Thackeray's complaint. Swift action is expected to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide relief to the affected family.

