Tension Grips Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Here's What Happened

Tension gripped the old city area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when a speeding car, driven by four reportedly intoxicated youths, collided with motorcycles and struck women in Gandhinagar on Wednesday night.

The outraged residents responded by pelting the car with stones and eventually apprehended the youths at Lotakaranja. The crowd subjected them to a severe beating until they fainted, sustaining severe injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the four youths arrived in Gandhinagar in an inebriated state in an Ertiga car. After a wait, they recklessly drove through the area, colliding with parked motorcycles and hitting women. Nearby residents gathered, pelting the car with stones. They chased and caught the youths, beating them for about half an hour.

The incident led to rumours spreading in the nearby area, attracting a crowd. Upon receiving information, the police quickly intervened, resulting in the entire old city area being under police lockdown. Senior officers, including DCP Nitin Bagate, City Chowk police station PI Nirmala Pardeshi, PI Santosh Patil, and around 200 policemen, reached the spot promptly.

Police reported injuries to Shaikh Ismail (Altamash Colony), Wasim (Hussain Colony), Syed Imran, and Abuzar Syed (Baijipura). In connection with the incident, the police have detained around five people. The situation underscores the need for vigilance and community cooperation to maintain public safety and prevent untoward incidents.

This comes days after tension heightened in the Jinsi Police Station area when a considerable number of youths gathered demanding strict action against the individual responsible for an offensive social media post.

To manage the situation, an intense police presence was deployed in the station and its vicinity. The crowd only dispersed after senior police officers assured immediate and stern action regarding the matter.

The incident led to an immediate case filing at the Jinsi Police Station and arrest of an indiviual, prompting various units like the crime branch and cyber police to begin investigations into the online post.

It was revealed that the objectionable content was related to discussions surrounding the film ‘Animal.’

Subsequently, Gavhane was tracked down and apprehended on Monday while attempting to flee the city on his motorcycle.

Gavhane’s involvement seems to have stemmed from a disagreement with friends in the Jinsi area, escalating into a heated online exchange regarding the movie ‘Animal.’