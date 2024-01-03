Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Booked For Illegally Housing Foreign Nationals | Representative Image

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police took action on Monday by registering cases against house owners for failing to inform the police department about housing foreigners as tenants, as mandated by law.

According to Section 7 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, house owners are required to report the presence of any foreigners as tenants within 24 hours to the concerned police station. However, in two separate instances, house owners Ayisha Atiq Qadri and Mirza Sameer Beig Sher failed to comply with this regulation.

Ayisha Atiq Qadri rented her house to five individuals from Sudan without reporting the tenants to the police. They have been identified as Abdullah Ahmed Ghaleb Aklan, Ahya Haresh Hamid Haza, Walid Mohammad Ahmed Amran, Mehboob Habib Abdul Kwavi and Esa Abdullaha Mohammad Fariya Abdullaha. Constable Prakash Dongardive filed a complaint resulting in a case being registered against Ayisha at the Begumpura police station. PSI Vinod Bhalerao is leading the investigation into the matter.

Similarly, Mirza Sameer Beig Sher leased his flat to eight Sudanese individuals — Akram Mubarak Mohd Ali Ahmed, Ibrahim Elitayyab Mohd Ali, Waheha Yousuf Suleman Aboda, Dafolla Omar Dafalla Mohd, Mohd Elmattoba Omar Satti, Amer Ahmed Mohd Ahmed, Imran Abdalsaheha Musa Yousuf and Mustafa Azag Mustafa Alzarg — in Sana Apartment, National Colony, without fulfilling the mandatory reporting requirements. Constable Prashant Burande's complaint led to a case being filed against Mirza at the Begumpura police station. PSI Gorakhnath Pawar is overseeing the investigation.

This enforcement action was conducted under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya and DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, coordinated by PI Amrapali Tyade, API Swati Kedar, and others.