Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crimes Against Women, Minors Spike In 2023 | Freepik

In 2023, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar witnessed a surge in crimes against minor girls and women, a fact supported by Commissionerate of Police (CP) statistics. The rise in crimes encompassed instances of murder, dowry abuse, child abuse, and kidnapping, all witnessing an alarming escalation during the year.

Murder cases surged from two in 2021 to eight each in 2022 and 2023. Impressively, the police managed to solve all these cases. Attempted murder cases also rose from six in 2021 to seven each in 2022 and 2023. Instances of dowry-related cases nearly doubled in 2023 compared to previous years, escalating from five in 2021 and four in 2022 to eight in 2023.

Suicides among women exhibited a worrying trend, surging from 11 cases in 2021 and eight in 2022 to a substantial 21 cases in 2023. Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 100 cases were registered in 2021, followed by 99 cases in 2022 and a slight increase to 102 cases in 2023. Notably, the police successfully resolved 101 cases last year. Moreover, incidents of chain-snatching also witnessed an uptick, rising from 38 cases in 2021 to 44 in 2022 and further escalating to 57 in 2023.

Commissioner of Police, Manoj Lohia, remarked, "There has been a surge in crimes against women in 2023. The police are actively engaged in awareness campaigns to encourage maximum reporting and complaints from victims. Initiatives like the women’s complaints redressal cell and the Damini squads are in place to support women during such instances of crime."