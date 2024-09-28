 TechCamp Pune: Waste Management Is Key Issue Globally, Says US Consul General Mike Hankey
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTechCamp Pune: Waste Management Is Key Issue Globally, Says US Consul General Mike Hankey

TechCamp Pune: Waste Management Is Key Issue Globally, Says US Consul General Mike Hankey

The US Consulate General, Mumbai, in partnership with the Symbiosis International University Centre for Waste Resource Management, ExploreiT and the Climate Reality Project held the 'TechCamp Pune'

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
TechCamp Pune: Waste Management Is Key Issue Globally, Says US Consul General Mike Hankey | X/@USAndMumbai

Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, has said that waste management was an important issue, not just for an urbanising Maharashtra, but for communities across India and around the world.

He was speaking on Thursday on the sidelines of 'TechCamp Pune', an event focussed on the theme of redesigning sustainable urban waste management.

The US Consulate General, Mumbai, in partnership with the Symbiosis International University Centre for Waste Resource Management, ExploreiT and the Climate Reality Project held the 'TechCamp Pune', a release said.

Read Also
Pune Video: Sharad Pawar Targets NCP MLA Sunil Tingre For 'Helping' Porsche Crash Case Accused
article-image

The event brought together US and international trainers and over 45 waste management professionals from Maharashtra, including technocrats, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and civil society leaders and other stakeholders.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Address BJP's 'Sankalp Maha Rally' In Jammu & Kashmir Today
PM Modi To Address BJP's 'Sankalp Maha Rally' In Jammu & Kashmir Today
IND vs BAN: Bangladeshi Cricket Supporter Suffering From Tuberculosis; Arrived In India On Medical Visa As Travel History Comes Under Inspection, Claims Report
IND vs BAN: Bangladeshi Cricket Supporter Suffering From Tuberculosis; Arrived In India On Medical Visa As Travel History Comes Under Inspection, Claims Report
TMKOC Actress Palak Sindhwani Accuses Makers Of Non-Payment Of ₹21 Lakh: 'They Spoke Rudely, Used Harsh Language'
TMKOC Actress Palak Sindhwani Accuses Makers Of Non-Payment Of ₹21 Lakh: 'They Spoke Rudely, Used Harsh Language'
New Cars Hitting the Indian Market in October 2024: Complete List
New Cars Hitting the Indian Market in October 2024: Complete List

Participants worked together over four days to define pressing waste management challenges and develop practical solutions to address them. They explored how digital tools can improve waste collection, enhance recycling processes, and promote community awareness about sustainable waste practices, it said.

Read Also
Bibek Debroy Resigns As Chancellor Of Pune-Based Gokhale Institute Of Politics And Economics
article-image

On the occasion, Hankey underscored the importance of local innovation to tackle global environmental challenges.

He said that through TechCamp, the United States is empowering local leaders to identify and tackle waste management with digital tools that create sustainable, scalable solutions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Proposal To Form Separate Municipal Corporation For Hadapsar & Wagholi Receives Mixed...

Pune: Proposal To Form Separate Municipal Corporation For Hadapsar & Wagholi Receives Mixed...

TechCamp Pune: Waste Management Is Key Issue Globally, Says US Consul General Mike Hankey

TechCamp Pune: Waste Management Is Key Issue Globally, Says US Consul General Mike Hankey

Pune Video: Sharad Pawar Targets NCP MLA Sunil Tingre For 'Helping' Porsche Crash Case Accused

Pune Video: Sharad Pawar Targets NCP MLA Sunil Tingre For 'Helping' Porsche Crash Case Accused

Bombay HC: Married Woman Cannot Claim Rape On Pretext Of Marriage; Man Granted Pre-Arrest Bail

Bombay HC: Married Woman Cannot Claim Rape On Pretext Of Marriage; Man Granted Pre-Arrest Bail

Bibek Debroy Resigns As Chancellor Of Pune-Based Gokhale Institute Of Politics And Economics

Bibek Debroy Resigns As Chancellor Of Pune-Based Gokhale Institute Of Politics And Economics