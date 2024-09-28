TechCamp Pune: Waste Management Is Key Issue Globally, Says US Consul General Mike Hankey | X/@USAndMumbai

Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, has said that waste management was an important issue, not just for an urbanising Maharashtra, but for communities across India and around the world.

He was speaking on Thursday on the sidelines of 'TechCamp Pune', an event focussed on the theme of redesigning sustainable urban waste management.

Delivering closing remarks at our collaborative waste management tech camp with Symbiosis International University, #CGHankey commended the efforts of government agencies, business leaders and entrepreneurs, and academics in developing innovative and sustainable solutions and… pic.twitter.com/Eng8usv8lG — U.S. Consulate Mumbai (@USAndMumbai) September 26, 2024

The US Consulate General, Mumbai, in partnership with the Symbiosis International University Centre for Waste Resource Management, ExploreiT and the Climate Reality Project held the 'TechCamp Pune', a release said.

The event brought together US and international trainers and over 45 waste management professionals from Maharashtra, including technocrats, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and civil society leaders and other stakeholders.

Participants worked together over four days to define pressing waste management challenges and develop practical solutions to address them. They explored how digital tools can improve waste collection, enhance recycling processes, and promote community awareness about sustainable waste practices, it said.

On the occasion, Hankey underscored the importance of local innovation to tackle global environmental challenges.

He said that through TechCamp, the United States is empowering local leaders to identify and tackle waste management with digital tools that create sustainable, scalable solutions.