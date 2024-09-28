Pune Video: Sharad Pawar Targets NCP MLA Sunil Tingre For 'Helping' Porsche Crash Case Accused | X/@PawarSpeaks

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar targeted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLA Sunil Tingre for "helping" the accused in the Pune Porsche crash case. "It’s a shame that a legislator, instead of standing by the common people, goes to help those who killed innocent citizens," said the former Union Minister. He was speaking at a rally organised by Bapusaheb Pathare, who recently quit the BJP and joined the NCP (SP).

In a further dig at Tingre, Pawar said that those misusing power must be taught a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections. "They stole the party and symbol that the entire country knows was founded by me. Now, they are seeking votes," he added.

Tingre is the incumbent MLA from the Vadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency in Pune. Pathare is likely to be pitted against him in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Pawar slams PM Modi

Pawar also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for statements attacking the Gandhi family.

"We would have been happy if he talked about inflation, unemployment, or law and order, but instead, he made such remarks about three generations of the Gandhi family. While Jawaharlal Nehru was in jail for 14 years during the freedom struggle, Indira Gandhi taught a befitting lesson to Pakistan with the creation of Bangladesh. Rajiv Gandhi brought in modern policies," Pawar said.

Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the nation, yet PM Modi criticises them, Pawar claimed.

Pawar also opposed the Centre's 'One Nation, One Poll' initiative.

Pawar targets Mahayuti govt

The NCP (SP) chief also criticised the Mahayuti government over the law and order situation in the state. He said, "In Maharashtra's current government, instead of focussing on development, they are supporting drug rackets and koyta gangs. When we were in power in Maharashtra, we carried out various developmental projects in different regions of the state to benefit the citizens."