Teach A Lesson To Those Who Betrayed Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

"People should teach lessons to those who have betrayed Shiv Sena. The individuals who were in the party for years and enjoyed the posts of ministers and other officials have now become traitors. They have disintegrated our family. Now, these traitors will come to you for votes during the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and they should be taught a lesson," said former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

He addressed a public meeting held at Krushna Mangal Karyalaya in Vasmat, Hingoli district, on Monday. A party meeting was organized here today against the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Thackeray stated, "After spending so many years in Shiv Sena, some individuals joined hands with BJP after receiving notices from the ED, CBI, and other investigating agencies. Instead of fighting for the people, they are engaged in personal politics. They will have to pay for it in the Lok Sabha elections; people will show them their place."

"BJP has adopted a strategy to destroy political parties in the country. They threaten leaders with the ED, CBI, and other agencies. However, their plan will not work for a longer period. We are not hungry for power; we are servants of the people. BJP has become the party that steals the symbols of other political parties. Should we choose such a party again in the Lok Sabha elections? Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should be given a license for destroying political parties because he has become a dacoit who destroys organizations. Instead of the lotus, their symbol should be a hammer," Thackeray remarked.

Legislative Council leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, MP Sanjay Raut, MP Sanjay Jadhav, Subhash Wankhede, Dr. Jaiprakash Mundada, Vinayak Bhise, Sunil Kale, Kanhaiya Baheti, and others were present.

Hingoli has always been a stronghold of Shiv Sena. Presently, the candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi has not been declared yet.