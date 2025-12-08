 Tapovan Tree Felling Row: Meeting Between NMC And Activists Ends Inconclusively
Milind Sajgure Updated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
Nashik: The meeting held on Monday between environmental activists and the Nashik Municipal Corporation regarding the proposed tree cutting in the Tapovan area ended without any resolution. Environmentalists alleged that the administration failed to provide accurate and transparent information about the number and condition of the trees. Meanwhile, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri clarified that no trees would be cut for the proposed Exhibition Centre.

With preparations underway for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the corporation has maintained that tree cutting is necessary for setting up the Sadhugram. As per the administration, around 1,800 trees may need to be felled for the project.

Environmentalists, however, strongly oppose this stance and have declared that they will not allow even a single tree to be cut in Tapovan. Following today’s inconclusive meeting, activists announced that their agitation will continue. The Municipal Commissioner stated that discussions with environmentalists would remain open.

“We called a meeting with environmental groups today, and more meetings will be held with others. Some people agree with the need for tree cutting for the Sadhugram, while others do not. The entire meeting was video recorded. A survey of all the trees has now been completed, though the garden department’s survey is still pending. We will not remove old tree cover. The exact number of trees to be cut will be submitted to the Tree Authority," said Khatri.

"During the previous Kumbh Mela, three sheds had been erected. This time too, tents will have to be put up, though no final decision has been made yet. The land in question was purchased earlier, and a decision to set up a recreation centre here was approved in the 2016 General Body meeting. As per that decision, the land was to be used for 11 years, and then for one year it would be allocated for the Kumbh Mela,” Khatri added.

