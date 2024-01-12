Swachh Survekshan-2023: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Stands 13th In Maharashtra |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has achieved first-time feat by securing the one-star rating of "Water Plus" and "Garbage Free City" with a one-star rating in the Swachh Survekshan-2023 conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Moreover, this accomplishment has propelled Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to a higher position in the clean survey rankings compared to the previous year.

In the preceding year, the municipality held the 22nd position among cities with a population exceeding 10 lakh. This year, it has notably improved its standing, securing the 13th position among cities in Maharashtra with a population over one million.

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad secured the 10th and 13th positions, respectively, in the recent "cleanest cities" survey in India, while Navi Mumbai maintained its third position nationwide and topped the charts in Maharashtra.

CSMC gets 6737.80 marks

The Swachh Survekshan 2023, which encompasses a total of 9500 marks, witnessed the Municipal Corporation achieving an impressive score of 6737.80 marks.

To attain the Water Plus and Waste Free City rating, the CSMC implemented a comprehensive approach across various areas. These initiatives include efficient scientific waste management through designated centres, a focus on the cleanliness and maintenance of public and private toilets, treatment and reuse of sewage, proper handling of construction and demolition waste, adherence to guidelines for road material, city beautification efforts, increased waste sorting, stringent implementation of plastic ban regulations, and public awareness programs promoting waste reduction.

In the "best-performing states" category of the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, Maharashtra claimed the top position, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu during an event attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other dignitaries.

Indore retained its title as the cleanest city for the seventh consecutive year. The Swachh Survekshan 2023, involving 4,447 urban local bodies and receiving 12 core citizen responses, is touted as the world's largest cleanliness survey.