Suta Expands Footprint In Pune With Stylish Kothrud Outlet

Sisters Sujata and Taniya Biswas founded Suta in 2016, and it has since become one of India’s beloved artisanal brands. Recognised for its innovative designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and commitment to inclusivity, the brand aims to inspire and uplift individuals, fostering a more inclusive and accepting world. By combining India's centuries-old weaving traditions with contemporary style, it ensures that what looks good also feels good.

Suta's new store was recently inaugurated in Pune at Unit B, Lower Ground Floor, Shankar Bhavan, Plot No. 1, S No.128/1, Below Burger King Outlet, Paud Road, Kothrud. The Pune store marks the brand's seventh store in the financial year FY2024, following openings in Kolkata, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, and Delhi.

Sujata expressed their expansion plans for Pune, stating, “Our medium to long-term plan is to further expand our offline presence in Pune by opening another two to three stores.” "The turnover of the company in 2023-24 is estimated at ₹80 crore+ with an estimated valuation of ₹425 crore," she added.

Reflecting the brand's commitment to local influences, the Pune store's interiors feature soothing stone-finish floors, traditional lamps, and wooden accents, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Taniya explained, “As an ode to this beautiful city, we’ve also added wada-inspired arches to the storefront. Our goal is to always incorporate as many local elements as we can, with immaculate attention to detail. After all, this store is a sanctuary for all our Suta Queens – a space they can luxuriate in, shop for hours and feel completely at home.”

The Pune store will showcase the brand’s best-selling collections and recent luxurious launches, catering to the ongoing wedding season.