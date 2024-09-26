 Suryadatta Management Students Gain Practical Insights During NSE Visit in Mumbai
The industrial visit, organized by SIM, was led by faculty members Prof. Pralhad Joshi, Dr. Ragini Bhat, Prof. Sunil Dhangar, and Prof. Jyoti Gaikwad. A total of 70 students, 35 each from the MBA and PGDM programs, participated in the visit.

Thursday, September 26, 2024
“Management students should have a solid understanding of global developments and their impact on the Indian economy,” said Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President & Chairman of Suryadatta Group of Institutes. Reflecting this philosophy, students from the Suryadatta Institute of Management (SIM), Pune, visited the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Bandra, Mumbai, to gain practical knowledge of stock market operations and develop a strategic approach to savings and investments.

The officials from NSE and NSE Academy, including Miss Jita and Purv Shah, guided the students through sessions on Systematic Investment Plans (SIP), portfolio management, mid-cap and large-cap shares, and investment strategies.

The program included lectures on essential topics such as 'Overview of the Exchange', 'Capital Markets', 'Derivative Markets', and 'NSE Academy’s Certification in Financial Markets (NCFM)'. These sessions helped students understand the structure and operation of stock exchanges, including the products traded, price discovery mechanisms, futures and options, and margin money requirements.

The interactive session offered students valuable practical exposure to stock market operations and investment strategies, with a focus on understanding Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and other securities. Students expressed gratitude for the opportunity, recognizing it as a significant value addition to their education.

In recognition of his support for student learning, the Suryadatta Group of Institutes presented the Suryadatta National Award 2024 to Ashish Chavan, Managing Director of NSE. Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya mentioned that Chavan has assured continued support for such study tours, which align with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines on experiential learning.

