IIM Bangalore Launches 71st Executive General Management Programme (EGMP) in Pune; Last Date to Register is October 7 |

IIM Bangalore is launching the 71st cohort of its most popular program for working executives called the Executive General Management Programme (EGMP) in Pune. This program is specifically designed for working professionals residing in Pune and neighboring cities.

The EGMP is a part-time program designed for experienced professionals. Spanning 10 months, it offers a rigorous curriculum delivered through a unique blend of in-person sessions at IIMB Bangalore, in-person sessions in Pune itself, and live online modules. This flexible format minimizes travel and accommodation costs while ensuring participants receive the same high-quality education from IIMB. This marks a significant expansion of IIMB's Executive Education offerings, making its renowned management program more accessible to a wider audience.

With a legacy of over 5,000 successful graduates, the EGMP equips participants with the latest management concepts and practical skills they can immediately apply in their careers. The program is ideal for mid-career professionals aspiring to senior management roles. The selection process is based on years of experience, quality of experience, educational background, and diversity-related metrics. The minimum eligibility is graduation with a minimum of 5 years of industry experience. Upon successful completion of the program, participants are granted the IIMB Executive Education Programme Alumni status that allows them to be part of the vibrant global IIMB alumni network.

S. Parthasarathy, the Chief Programme Officer of Executive Education Programmes, remarked, “Pune is the hub for reputed manufacturing units, IT companies, GCCs, and the armed forces, but professionals in Pune do not have access to high-quality management programs from globally renowned B-Schools. This initiative from IIMB will help working executives in Pune consume a world-class program.” He also mentioned that EGMP alumni are doing very well in their chosen fields of work and form an active part of the larger alumni network.

Prof. Padmini Srinivasan, Chairperson of Executive Education, said, “IIMB has been at the forefront of creating impact through its Executive Education Programmes. The idea is to reach out to more working executives in other cities, and this initiative is the first step in that direction. The program has been well-designed to meet the present and future requirements of the industry.”

The last date to register for the program is 7th October 2024, and the program commences on 4th November 2024. For more details, please visit https://eep.iimb.ac.in and do a keyword search for “EGMP Pune.”