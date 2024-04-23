Support Swells For Chhagan Bhujbal's Candidacy In Nashik As Leaders Urge Reconsideration | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had urged Minister Chhagan Bhujbal to contest from Nashik as a Mahayuti candidate, but after a month he declared his decision to withdraw his candidacy for the Nashik constituency. Despite initial encouragement from top leaders, Bhujbal withdrew his nomination after a month of waiting for the state leadership to announce his candidacy.

In a recent meeting organised by the All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, members unanimously insisted that Minister Chhagan Bhujbal should be nominated from the Nashik constituency. Rupesh Joshi, the Secretary of Vidarbha Brahmin Vikas Manch, officially announced support to Bhujbal's candidature during the meeting.

The All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad expressed pride in the central leadership's endorsement of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, highlighting his role in coalition building and development in Nashik. Bhujbal's presence in Delhi is deemed necessary for Nashik's continued progress.

The Vice President of Council Dilip Khaire expressed "Minister Bhujbal's candidacy is crucial for the development of Nashik and the region.We urge Minister Bhujbal to reconsider his decision and continue serving the people of Nashik."

Minister Bhujbal's reconsideration is eagerly awaited by supporters and community leaders alike, who believe in his ability to represent Nashik effectively.