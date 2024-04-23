 PUNE VIDEO: Two Injured As Alcohol Tanker Overturns Near Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePUNE VIDEO: Two Injured As Alcohol Tanker Overturns Near Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza

PUNE VIDEO: Two Injured As Alcohol Tanker Overturns Near Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza

According to fire officials, the tanker was transporting alcohol from the Rajarambapu Sugar Factory in Sangli to Vasai Virar

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
PUNE VIDEO: Two Injured As Alcohol Tanker Overturns Near Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza | Sourced

A tanker carrying alcohol from a sugar factory overturned near the Khed Shivapur toll plaza on the Pune-Bengaluru highway early on Tuesday.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the incident took place at 3:45am, causing a traffic jam on the highway until the vehicle was cleared using a crane.

The driver and cleaner of the tanker received minor injuries and were taken to the nearby hospital.

Read Also
Pune: Fire Breaks Out At Sports Facility In Mukundnagar (VIDEO)
article-image

According to fire officials, the tanker was transporting alcohol from the Rajarambapu Sugar Factory in Sangli to Vasai Virar.

Upon receiving the information, a team of Pune Rural Police and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade rushed to the spot and took swift action.

Read Also
Traffic Advisory: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Lane To Be Closed For 2 Hours Today; Check Alternate Routes...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad: Thief Steals HDFC's ATM Machine With ₹7.46 Lakh Cash In Waluj

Aurangabad: Thief Steals HDFC's ATM Machine With ₹7.46 Lakh Cash In Waluj

Aurangabad: Man Kills Cop Killed With Stick For Abusing Lady Relative

Aurangabad: Man Kills Cop Killed With Stick For Abusing Lady Relative

Fish Die-Off In Nanded's Godavari River Raises Pollution Concerns

Fish Die-Off In Nanded's Godavari River Raises Pollution Concerns

Pune: Manaskhand Express Launched To Promote Lesser-known Destinations In Uttarakhand's Kumaon...

Pune: Manaskhand Express Launched To Promote Lesser-known Destinations In Uttarakhand's Kumaon...

Supriya Sule To Murlidhar Mohol: 10 Campaign PHOTOS Of Pune District Lok Sabha Candidates

Supriya Sule To Murlidhar Mohol: 10 Campaign PHOTOS Of Pune District Lok Sabha Candidates