PUNE VIDEO: Two Injured As Alcohol Tanker Overturns Near Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza

Two Injured As Alcohol Tanker Overturns Near Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza

A tanker carrying alcohol from a sugar factory overturned near the Khed Shivapur toll plaza on the Pune-Bengaluru highway early on Tuesday.

According to the information received, the incident took place at 3:45am, causing a traffic jam on the highway until the vehicle was cleared using a crane.

The driver and cleaner of the tanker received minor injuries and were taken to the nearby hospital.

According to fire officials, the tanker was transporting alcohol from the Rajarambapu Sugar Factory in Sangli to Vasai Virar.

Upon receiving the information, a team of Pune Rural Police and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade rushed to the spot and took swift action.