 Summer Camp In Pune's Khadki Focusses On Children's Personality Development
The camp will offer training in painting, shooting, scientific experiments, paper-making from waste, cultural programmes, radio jockey training, hockey, and football

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
"It is crucial for students to identify their talents in childhood and develop their personality through them," said actor Rahul Solapurkar. He expressed the opinion that one can discover their 'self' through summer camps, and the personality of students develops through these experiences. He shared these thoughts during the opening ceremony of the summer camp organized by the Khadki Education Society.

During this event, Khadki Education Society President Krishna Kumar Goyal, ISKCON's Sanjay Bhosale, Secretary Anand Chhajed, Trustees Ramesh Awasthe, Madhukar Tilekar, Sudhir Fengse, Joint Secretary Principal Dr Sanjay Chakne, Principal Lalita Kakade, Principal Mohan Lonkar, Principal Shubhangi Barellu, Dr Gajanan Aher, Jayashree Makar, and other dignitaries were present.

Addressing the gathering, Goyal stated that the institute organised this camp for the benefit and overall development of underprivileged students from the Khadki-Dapodi-Bopodi area. No fee will be charged from the students for this camp, and complimentary lunch and breakfast will be provided.

The camp will offer training in painting, shooting, scientific experiments, paper-making from waste, cultural programmes, radio jockey training, hockey, and football. A total of 256 students have participated in this camp.

