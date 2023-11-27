Successful Commissioning Of Automatic Signalling To Enhance Efficiency Across Pune-Lonavala Rail Section |

The Automatic Signalling project between Khadki to Pune (5 Route KM) in the Pune-Lonavala section was successfully commissioned on Sunday, marking the completion of the entire Pune-Lonavala section's Automatic Signalling covering 64 track km.

The successful commissioning of Automatic Signalling is expected to significantly increase the line capacity of the Pune-Lonavala section while minimizing human dependency in train operations.

Enhanced efficiency of signal

The commissioned work includes the activation of 2 new Automatic signals and modifications in 7 existing signals, enhancing the efficiency of signal control. In addition, 9 new track circuits have been commissioned, contributing to the precision and safety of train movements in the specified section.

Alterations in Pune RRI (Route Relay Interlocking) were implemented to accommodate changes in signal aspects, ensuring seamless coordination of train operations. The installation of 11 AWS (auxiliary warning system) track magnets adds an extra layer of safety to the rail system.

A significant aspect of the project is the Electronic Interlocking at Khadki, covering 112 routes. This advanced interlocking system streamlines the coordination of train movements, optimising the utilization of rail infrastructure.