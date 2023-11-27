 Successful Commissioning Of Automatic Signalling To Enhance Efficiency Across Pune-Lonavala Rail Section
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSuccessful Commissioning Of Automatic Signalling To Enhance Efficiency Across Pune-Lonavala Rail Section

Successful Commissioning Of Automatic Signalling To Enhance Efficiency Across Pune-Lonavala Rail Section

The successful commissioning of Automatic Signalling is expected to significantly increase the line capacity of the Pune-Lonavala section while minimizing human dependency in train operations.

JagrutiUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Successful Commissioning Of Automatic Signalling To Enhance Efficiency Across Pune-Lonavala Rail Section |

The Automatic Signalling project between Khadki to Pune (5 Route KM) in the Pune-Lonavala section was successfully commissioned on Sunday, marking the completion of the entire Pune-Lonavala section's Automatic Signalling covering 64 track km.

The successful commissioning of Automatic Signalling is expected to significantly increase the line capacity of the Pune-Lonavala section while minimizing human dependency in train operations.

Read Also
WATCH VIDEO: Explore Pune's Vintage Charm At Juna Bazaar In Mangalwar Peth
article-image

Enhanced efficiency of signal

The commissioned work includes the activation of 2 new Automatic signals and modifications in 7 existing signals, enhancing the efficiency of signal control. In addition, 9 new track circuits have been commissioned, contributing to the precision and safety of train movements in the specified section.

Alterations in Pune RRI (Route Relay Interlocking) were implemented to accommodate changes in signal aspects, ensuring seamless coordination of train operations. The installation of 11 AWS (auxiliary warning system) track magnets adds an extra layer of safety to the rail system.

A significant aspect of the project is the Electronic Interlocking at Khadki, covering 112 routes. This advanced interlocking system streamlines the coordination of train movements, optimising the utilization of rail infrastructure.

Read Also
BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Trolled For Attending AAP’s Foundation Day: 'Pune Has Nurtured A Culture...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Ethylene Oxide-Laden Gas Tanker Overturns On Pune-Ahmednagar Road Wadgaon Sheri

VIDEO: Ethylene Oxide-Laden Gas Tanker Overturns On Pune-Ahmednagar Road Wadgaon Sheri

Pune: Man Booked For Proposing Marriage And Forcibly Hugging 40-Year-Old Woman In Kondhwa

Pune: Man Booked For Proposing Marriage And Forcibly Hugging 40-Year-Old Woman In Kondhwa

PHOTOS: From Literature To Ghazals To Songs At Deccan Literature Festival

PHOTOS: From Literature To Ghazals To Songs At Deccan Literature Festival

Pune Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Shows Explicit Videos To Minors, Sexually Assaults Them

Pune Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Shows Explicit Videos To Minors, Sexually Assaults Them

Successful Commissioning Of Automatic Signalling To Enhance Efficiency Across Pune-Lonavala Rail...

Successful Commissioning Of Automatic Signalling To Enhance Efficiency Across Pune-Lonavala Rail...