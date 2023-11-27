WATCH VIDEO: Explore Pune's Vintage Charm At Juna Bazaar In Mangalwar Peth |

In every city, an essential, time-honoured marketplace is a cornerstone, and Pune is no exception. Juna Bazaar in Pune caters to the cravings of every thrifter in city.

Positioned at the heart of Pune, Juna Bazaar stands as proof of the city's rich history, offering a distinctive realm of treasures.

From artistic lamps to vintage Maharashtrian-style metallic diyas, it's a one-stop destination. One even gets second hand equipment and electronics along with items of furniture.

Nestled in Mangalwar Peth, Juna Bazaar acts as a sanctuary where ancient traditions thrive. Renowned as the "Juna" or old bazaar, this roadside marketplace boasts a legacy of around 250 years, located a short distance from the Mula River. The stalls exhibit a variety of items, ranging from clothing, suitcases, and sunglasses to tools, everyday utilities, and items claiming to be antiques. The displays are thoughtfully arranged, often sheltered by tarp awnings and plastic sheets to shield against the elements.