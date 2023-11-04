PHOTOS: Pune Markets Abuzz With Diwali Shoppers For Diyas, Killas

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
With Diwali quickly approaching, markets are bustling with shoppers eager to purchase diyas and killas
Anand Chaini
Skilled potters have employed a wide array of vibrant colours to craft diyas and killas in various shapes and sizes, aimed at enticing customers
Anand Chaini
From plain earthen diyas to intricately designed ones with floral motifs, there's a diverse range of diyas available
Anand Chaini
Diwali is set to be celebrated on November 12 this year
Anand Chaini
Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil and holds a significant place among India's major festivals
Anand Chaini
Referred to as the "Festival of Lights," Diwali embodies themes of happiness, wealth, prosperity, and the warmth of togetherness
Anand Chaini
In Pune, you can find diyas and killas available for purchase at Kumbharwada in Kasba Peth
Anand Chaini
The markets in Pune are brimming with a variety of Diwali paraphernalia
Anand Chaini
Thanks For Reading!