PHOTOS: Pune Markets Abuzz With Diwali Shoppers For Diyas, Killas

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023

With Diwali quickly approaching, markets are bustling with shoppers eager to purchase diyas and killas

Anand Chaini

Skilled potters have employed a wide array of vibrant colours to craft diyas and killas in various shapes and sizes, aimed at enticing customers

Anand Chaini

From plain earthen diyas to intricately designed ones with floral motifs, there's a diverse range of diyas available

Anand Chaini

Diwali is set to be celebrated on November 12 this year

Anand Chaini

Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil and holds a significant place among India's major festivals

Anand Chaini

Referred to as the "Festival of Lights," Diwali embodies themes of happiness, wealth, prosperity, and the warmth of togetherness

Anand Chaini

In Pune, you can find diyas and killas available for purchase at Kumbharwada in Kasba Peth

Anand Chaini

The markets in Pune are brimming with a variety of Diwali paraphernalia

Anand Chaini

