Strong Protests Erupt Across Nashik District Against Against Jitendra Awhad for Tearing up Posters with Ambedkar Pic |

Strong protests were held across several locations including Nashik, Malegaon, Yeola, Manmad, and other areas in the district against NCP's Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad on Thursday.

The protests were in response to an incident involving Awad allegedly tearing a poster of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar during the Manusmriti burning event at Mahad. The Mahayuti has taken up this issue and have protested against the act of Awhad.

Mahad protest

Awhad had taken part in a protest at Mahad in Raigad district against the state government's alleged plans to introduce some verses from the Manusmriti in school curriculum.

The ancient text supported the caste system and denigrated women, he had said earlier, asking people to oppose the decision.

A controversy erupted after videos of that protest showed Awhad tearing up a stack of posters which also had Ambedkar's picture on them.

Also, members of the Yuva Sena, along with officials from the Shiv Sena and other local groups, joined the protest.