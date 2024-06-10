Stormy Rains Wreak Havoc in Nashik District: Three Fatalities Reported

Severe weather continued to batter Nashik district, with stormy rains causing significant damage for the third day in a row. A tragic incident occurred in Deola taluka where a 20-year-old youth was struck and killed by lightning. Additionally, a shed collapse in Umrane resulted in injuries to a woman and a child.

On Sunday, Akash Deore (20) from Tisgaon was fatally injured by lightning and later died in the hospital. In a related incident, a calf was also struck by lightning on Sharad Devere's farm, killing Akash who was nearby. Another fatality occurred in Umrane where Devidas Aher (40) died following the collapse of an onion shed. Gayatri Devre (25) and her young child, Abhay Devre, were injured. Several sheds and houses in Umrane were damaged, and livestock losses were reported.

Narendra Shinde's cow was also killed by lightning in Nandur Madhyameshwar, Niphad taluka. This brings the total number of fatalities due to lightning or shed collapses to three within three days, with Yadav Borse (48) previously struck by lightning in Torangan.

Heavy rains lashed Nashik city and district, bringing relief from drought conditions and causing excitement among farmers as the Kharif sowing season is set to begin. However, the stormy winds caused significant damage, destroying around 25 sugarcane sheds in Umrane and Tisgaon areas.

Economic loss reported

The storm caused substantial economic losses, particularly in the Umrane and Tisgaon areas, where large iron sheds belonging to 20-25 onion traders were destroyed. The strong winds scattered materials up to half a kilometer away, leading to damages worth lakhs of rupees and significant loss of stored onions.

In Malegaon, the city and surrounding talukas experienced heavy rain with strong winds, uprooting trees and causing panic among residents. Farmers, however, were pleased as the rain ended a prolonged dry spell.

In Chandwad, the area saw roads turn into rivers, with a car overturned by the water's strong flow. The first rains have brought optimism among farmers, hoping to start the sowing season soon.

Manmad and Nandgaon areas received heavy rains with thunder, causing waterlogging in Manmad and flooding of the Ramgulna and Panzan rivers. Farmers in Nandgaon are hopeful as fields have been rehydrated, allowing for timely sowing of Kharif crops.