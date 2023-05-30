Stepping into Glory: NDA's 144th Course completes the journey with majestic Passing Out Parade (WATCH)

The passing out parade of the 144th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) was held on Tuesday at Khadakwasla in Pune. A total of 386 cadets successfully completed the three years of rigorous military training.

The passing out course was inducted in June 2020. The PoP took place at Khetarpal Parade Ground at NDA, with General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, reviewing the parade.

Located in Khadakwasla, Pune, the National Defence Academy is renowned as the cradle of military leadership and oversees the training of cadets from two courses each year.

A total of 1,175 cadets participated in the parade, including 356 cadets from the passing out course. Among them were 214 Army cadets, 36 Naval cadets, and 106 Air Force cadets, including 19 cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries such as Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Following the parade, the cadets will join their respective Pre-Commissioning Training Academies.

President’s Medals

During the event, BCC Afrid Afroz won the President’s Gold Medal for standing first in the overall order of merit. ACC Anshu Kumar won the President’s Silver Medal for standing second in the overall order of merit and BCA Praveen Singh won the President’s Bronze Medal for standing third in the overall order of merit. Romeo Squadron bagged the prestigious ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’, for being the Champion Squadron which was presented during the parade.

The Reviewing Officer Anil Chauhan extended his congratulations to the passing out course cadets, medal winners, and the Champion Squadron for their outstanding performances. He expressed gratitude to the proud parents for their unwavering support in sending their motivated wards to join the Armed Forces. He also emphasized the importance of jointness among the cadets as they progress in their military careers and highlighted the significant role of technology in driving the revolution in military affairs.