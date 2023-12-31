State Level Youth Festival In Udgir: Celebrating Talent, Encouraging Sports, And Nurturing Cultural Diversity |

The 'State Level Youth Festival' began on December 29 at the Taluka Sports Complex in Udgir, Latur District, concluding on December 31. With an impressive turnout, parents gathered to witness and applaud their children's talents in diverse competitions like dance, photography, and eloquence. The festival concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony on Sunday

Maharashtra Sports Minister and Udgir MLA Sanjay Bansode conveyed that the government is dedicated to the holistic development of youth in the state, covering sports, culture, and various fields.

"As part of these efforts, the Sports and Youth Welfare Department has decided to augment prize money for medal-winning athletes, allocate funds for sports complexes at the taluka, district, and divisional levels, and provide support to athletes participating in the Asian Games," he added.

Additionally, he informed about the upcoming National Youth Festival in Nashik on January 12, which will be graced by the presence of the Prime Minister.

MP Sudhakar Shrungare, former MLA Govind Kendre and other dignitaries were present during the event. National Youth Award Winners, Arjuna Award Winners, Shiv Chhatrapati Award Winners from the district and state were specially honored on this occasion.

"Sports are receiving significant impetus at both the national and state levels. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, substantial transformations have occurred in the realm of sports. Hence, there is a bright outlook for our country to excel in global sports in the future. It is encouraging to see that the youth of our nation are increasingly considering sports as a viable career," emphasised Shrungare.

The State Youth Festival featured the participation of 2,000 artists from various corners of the state, engaging in diverse competitions.

The program included an exhibition on cereals organised by the Department of Agriculture, aligning with the World Year of Cereals. Various districts participated in the exhibition, which aimed to raise awareness about the nutritional value of food. State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode inaugurated the exhibition. The cultural feast for Udgirkars showcased performances, including dance from the popular show 'India's Got Talent,' received a tremendous response from the audience.