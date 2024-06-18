SPPU and Tikaram Jagannath College Host Workshop on NEP 2020 Implementation |

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Tikaram Jagannath College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Khadki, conducted a one-day workshop on implementing the National Education Policy 2020.

The implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 has begun with the 2024-2025 academic year. Guidelines have been issued to all colleges in this regard. A cooperative relationship has been established among the principals, administration, and professors of the college to ensure effective implementation. Principals have been granted independent authority at their respective levels for this process.

The university leads in connecting students through the 'School Connect' initiative. Prof Dr Suresh Gosavi, Vice-Chancellor of SPPU, asserted that the policy will be effectively implemented through a comprehensive approach.

At Tikaram Jagannath College, Khadki, a one-day workshop for principals and directors from Pune city and Pune rural areas was held in collaboration with Savitribai Phule Pune University. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi provided guidance to the principals. Vice-Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar, Dr Pramod Patil, Dr Yashodhan Mithare, and Dr Sangeeta Jagtap were also present.

The workshop's organising principal, Dr Sanjay Chakane, welcomed all participants and explained the purpose behind organizing the workshop. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parag Kalkar provided detailed guidance to the principals, addressing doubts regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy. Dr Pramod Patil, Dr Mithare, and Dr Prabhakar Desai offered faculty-specific guidance to the principals. Participating principals, including Dr KC Mohite and Dr Sanjay Kharat, posed questions.

Coordinator Sucheta Dalvi, along with Mahadev Rokade, JD Naik, Avinash Kolhe, Jyoti Waghmare, Shailendra Kale, Padmakar Ghule, Babasaheb Gaikwad, Amrita Patil, and Vrishali Tavere, worked diligently to ensure the workshop's success. Swamiraj Bhise moderated the event, and Sucheta Dalvi proposed the vote of thanks.