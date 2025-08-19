Good News For Punekars: University Road Flyover To Open Tomorrow, Confirms BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole | X/@SidShirole

In good news for Punekars, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole has confirmed that the much-anticipated inauguration of the University Road flyover will finally take place tomorrow (August 20).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Shivajinagar MLA wrote, "The much-awaited flyover connecting Pune University Chowk to RBI will officially open from tomorrow, 20th August."

He said he inspected and reviewed the flyover along with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Yogesh Mhase, senior Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, traffic police, and project contractors on Monday.

"Once operational, this new stretch will ease daily commutes, decongest one of Pune’s busiest corridors, and bring long-awaited relief to thousands of citizens who use this route every day," Shirole said.

"We remain committed to building modern, sustainable, and future-ready infrastructure designed to enhance connectivity, save time, and improve the quality of life for every Puneite," he added.

Commuters frustrated

The flyover was scheduled to open in May. However, despite the deadline for inauguration passing, it remained closed. Residents were questioning whether the flyover work was still incomplete, whether authorities were waiting for a chief guest, or if they were delaying for a favourable “muhurat” to inaugurate it.

Sandeep Kulkarni, who commutes to Hinjawadi daily, told The Free Press Journal, “It has become a nightmare to pass through Ganeshkhind Road every morning. The construction barricades and diversions have narrowed the lanes, causing traffic jams that easily stretch for 20-25 minutes. The worst part is during the rains when the road gets waterlogged, wasting more of our time.”

Another commuter, Priya Joshi, a software professional and resident of Shivajinagar, said that the authorities and politicians had promised at least one section of the flyover would be operational by May 1. But nothing changed. “Instead of easing traffic, the work has made our travel more stressful. Every day, the University Chowk becomes a bottleneck due to various diversions. Inauguration of the flyover as early as possible is the only solution. The time we are forced to spend in traffic could be spent with our family,” she said.

MNS protest

Frustrated by the project’s prolonged completion and official delays, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers recently staged a spirited protest, symbolically inaugurating the flyover themselves with coconut-breaking and ribbon-cutting rituals, classic gestures in Indian celebrations.