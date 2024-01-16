 Southern Army Commander Lt Gen AK Singh Visits Nepal
The visit is expected to fortify the enduring relationship between India and Nepal, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect

Gunwanti Paraste
Updated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Southern Army Commander Lt Gen AK Singh Visits Nepal

Lt Gen AK Singh, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Army, has embarked on an official visit to Nepal, reinforcing the longstanding ties between India and its Himalayan neighbour.

The visit, scheduled from January 16 to January 22, encompasses a diverse range of engagements aimed at deepening mutual understanding and respect.

During his stay, Lt Gen AK Singh will pay tribute to veterans, recognising their significant contributions, service, and sacrifices. The multifaceted agenda also includes interactions with the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Nepalese military officials, and other dignitaries, emphasising the importance of diplomatic and military collaboration.

As part of the visit, the Southern Army Commander will visit Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Polyclinics (ECHS) and Pension Paying Offices (PPOs), highlighting India's commitment to the well-being of its ex-servicemen and their families.

The visit is expected to fortify the enduring relationship between India and Nepal, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect. It underscores the firm commitment of both nations to honour and acknowledge the vital role played by veterans in maintaining the special bond that exists between them.

