South Central Railway Slashes Passenger Train Fares, Cheaper Travel In Marathwada |

The South Central Railway (SCR) has implemented fare reductions for passenger trains, reverting to pre-COVID rates. The railway administration has eliminated the MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) status and reintroduced general coaches in Express trains, enhancing passenger convenience.

During the COVID-19 crisis, special MEMU status was assigned to trains, leading to a 30 to 40 percent fare increase and mandatory reservations in general coaches.

The recent move by the railway administration eliminates these restrictions, allowing passengers to travel with general tickets. The MEMU status for trains passing through Nanded Railway Station has been lifted, and general coaches have been reinstated in Express trains.

Marathwada passengers benefit

This adjustment will particularly benefit passengers from Purna, Parbhani, Mudkhed, Bhokar, Himayatnagar, Kinwat, Umri, Dharmabad, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and other areas, with over 1,000 daily commuters from these locations.

Previously, daily commuters from Kinwat to Nanded had to pay ₹200 for buses, ₹80 for Express trains, and ₹45 for passenger trains. With the revised fares, the minimum passenger train fare is now ₹10, and the Express train fare is ₹30 per passenger. The passenger fare from Nanded is now ₹45, and the Express train fare is ₹80. Similarly, the fare for the Adilabad Passenger train is ₹20, and the Express train fare is ₹40.