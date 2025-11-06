 Six Contractual Doctors Dismissed In Beed For Absenteeism, Negligence In Patients' Care
Launched nearly two years ago, the Aapla Dawakhana initiative was designed to provide affordable and accessible primary healthcare to urban labourers and low-income communities who are unable to visit hospitals during regular working hours

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
Six Contractual Doctors Dismissed In Beed For Absenteeism, Negligence In Patients' Care | Pixabay

In a stern administrative move, six contractual doctors attached to the Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana and Urban Health Extension Centres in Beed district were terminated from service for habitual absenteeism and negligence in patient care on Tuesday. The unprecedented action has sent shockwaves through the district’s health department.

The dismissals followed a surge in complaints from citizens that doctors and staff at several centres were failing to report for duty, depriving patients, especially daily wage workers and underprivileged residents of essential medical services. Acting on these complaints, Jitin Rahman, the Chief Executive Officer of the Beed Zilla Parishad, directed the District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ulhas Gandal to conduct surprise inspections across the city.

Following the directives, Dr Gandal, along with Assistant District Health Officer Dr Rauf Shaikh and Additional District Health Officer Dr Vikas Athawale, carried out sudden visits to multiple centres. The inspection revealed that six doctors were absent without prior notice despite repeated warnings in the past. The administration wasted no time in issuing termination orders, relieving all six doctors of their duties on the spot.

“Despite earlier warnings and counselling, there was no improvement in attendance and service delivery. Such negligence cannot be tolerated in essential public health institutions,” an official from the health department said.

Launched nearly two years ago, the Aapla Dawakhana initiative was designed to provide affordable and accessible primary healthcare to urban labourers and low-income communities who are unable to visit hospitals during regular working hours. The clinics operate from 2 pm to 10 pm, with medical officers, nurses, lab technicians, and attendants assigned to each centre.

However, the inspection team discovered that some centres were being closed as early as 8 pm, violating operational norms.

This time, however, the administration chose to make an example. “Vacant posts will be filled immediately, and new doctors are expected to join by Monday,” Dr Gandal confirmed.

The strong disciplinary action has been widely welcomed by the public, who had long complained about erratic services at government-run health facilities. Meanwhile, health officials across the district have been asked to hold meetings with all staff to ensure accountability and prevent further lapses.

