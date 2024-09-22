‘Sirf Naam Hi Kaafi Hai’: Devendra Fadnavis Praises Naam Foundation's 10 Years of Social Work |

"Sirf naam hi kaafi hai," said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as he praised the remarkable work carried out by the Naam Foundation. The foundation, led by actors Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, having successfully completed nine years of social and constructive efforts, particularly in support of the families of farmers who ended their lives due to suicide in Maharashtra.

At the 10th anniversary event, Maharashtra State Industries Minister Uday Samant was the chief guest. The celebrations began with a traditional performance of Gana and Gondhal by Ganesh Chandanshive and his colleagues, followed by an introductory speech by Makarand Anaspure. The event saw the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Uday Samant, and Gratitude Awards were presented to trustees of the Naam Foundation and representatives who contributed through CSR initiatives.

In his address, Fadnavis lauded the organisation’s leadership, noting that the successful work of Naam has become a role model for society. He emphasised that if the leadership is capable, significant change can be achieved, and Naam has demonstrated this by fostering public trust and creating a movement that has brought hope and self-confidence to many. Fadnavis also assured the government’s commitment to supporting the foundation’s constructive initiatives in the future.

The event was marked by praise from other notable attendees as well, including Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, C. R. Patil. He commended the work of the foundation, especially in the field of water conservation, and expressed his support for taking these efforts to a national level. On behalf of the central government, Patil announced a contribution of ₹25 lakhs to further the foundation’s projects.

Industries Minister Uday Samant expressed his admiration for Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure, highlighting their honest and dedicated work. Samant noted that the Naam Foundation’s efforts serve as a model for others, proving that meaningful development work can be done without excessive marketing or fanfare. He also acknowledged how the anniversary celebrations inspired him to bring renewed energy to his own social and political efforts.

Nana Patekar, addressing the gathering, expressed his gratitude to all those who have supported the foundation’s mission over the past decade. He emphasised that the work is far from over and called on the next generation to take up the responsibility of continuing the foundation’s legacy, ensuring equal treatment for all. Patekar assured that the foundation’s blessings and support will remain with those dedicated to its cause.