New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates 'India Water Week', Stresses Urgent Need For Water Conservation

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the 8th India Water Week on Tuesday in New Delhi and appreciated the Ministry of Jal Shakti for using partnership and cooperation to achieve the goal of inclusive water development and management.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "The goal of reducing the number of people suffering from water scarcity is of great importance for all of humanity. Under the Sustainable Development Goals, there is an emphasis on supporting and strengthening the participation of local communities to improve water and sanitation management."

➡️President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates the 8th India Water Week in New Delhi



➡️Theme - Partnerships and Cooperation for Inclusive Water Development and Management



➡️Water Conservation is the only way to gift a better and safer tomorrow to coming generations, says President… pic.twitter.com/Nb7rnqgRt4 — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 18, 2024

President Murmu Emphasizes On The Need To Provide Water To Everyone

The President further emphasised the need to provide water to everyone, saying that such an arrangement has been the priority since the 'ancient times'.

"The arrangement for providing water to everyone has been the priority of our country since ancient times. From Ladakh to Kerala, effective systems of water conservation and management existed in our country. Such systems gradually disappeared during British rule. Our systems were based on harmony with nature. Systems developed on the basis of the idea of controlling nature are now being reconsidered all over the world. Many ancient examples of various types of Water Resource Management are available all over the country which are relevant even today. Our ancient water management systems should be researched and used practically in the modern context," added the President.

President Murmu Speaks On The Availability Of Fresh Water & Multiple Uses Of It

Speaking on the availability of fresh water and the multiple uses of water for agriculture, power generation, industry, and domestic needs, she said, "Only 2.5 pc of the total water available on earth is freshwater. Even out of that, only one per cent is available for human use. India's share of the world's water resources is 4 pc. About 80 pc of the water available in our country is used in the agricultural sector. Apart from agriculture, the availability of water is essential for power generation, industry, and domestic needs. Water resources are limited. The supply of water to everyone is possible only through efficient use of water."

'Water Bodies Shouldn't Be Misused,' Says President Droupadi Murmu

She also said that water bodies should not be misused and should be treated akin to money in the bank.

"Water bodies such as wells; ponds have been water banks for our society for centuries. We deposit money in the bank, only after that we can withdraw money from the bank and use it. The same thing applies to water. People will first store water; only then will they be able to use water. People who misuse money go from prosperity to poverty. Similarly, water scarcity is seen even in rain-rich areas. People who use limited income wisely remain safe from financial crises in their lives. Similarly, villages that store water in low rainfall areas remain safe from water crises. In many areas of Rajasthan and Gujarat, villagers have got rid of water scarcity through their efforts and by adopting effective methods of water storage," she added.

The President also highlighted the 2021 campaign of the union government, 'Catch the Rain - Where it Falls When it Falls', as he mentioned the need for water conservation, rainwater harvesting, and water management.

"The objective of this campaign is to achieve water conservation, rainwater harvesting, and other important goals of water management. Increasing forest wealth also helps in water management. Children also play an important role in water conservation and management. They can make their family and neighbourhood aware and can also use water properly themselves. Jal Shakti's efforts will have to be transformed into a mass movement; all citizens will have to play the role of water warriors," she added.