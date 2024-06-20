International Yoga Day 2024: Jabalpur's 'Water Girl Yoga Guru' Promotes Yoga & Narmada River Conservation By Performing Asanas On Land As Well As On Water

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The world embraces yoga for better health, with International Yoga Day celebrated globally. In Jabalpur, by the Narmada River, 23-year-old Ganga Chakraborty, known as the "Water Girl Yoga Guru," practices yoga both on land and in water, promoting the cleanliness and preservation of the holy Narmada river.

Ganga's journey began after the death of her mother when she started visiting the Narmada with her father, Kishori Lal Chakraborty, a food inspector. Deeply moved by the need to keep the river clean, she started spreading awareness about its preservation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ganga conducted online yoga sessions, leveraging social media to teach people. She emphasized yoga's role in enhancing physical and mental health, especially crucial during the pandemic. Yoga helped many boost their immune systems and cope with the virus's effects, particularly those with underlying health conditions during the COVID times.

Ganga's mission extends beyond personal health. For the past eight years, she has performed various yoga asanas like Surya Namaskar and Chandra Namaskar in the Narmada, encouraging devotees to maintain the river's purity. She believes that just as yoga helps maintain personal health, preserving the Narmada's cleanliness is vital for sustaining life.

On International Yoga Day, Ganga continues to spread her message, urging people to protect the Narmada’s waters and understand its importance. Her unique approach not only promotes health through yoga but also highlights the significance of environmental conservation.