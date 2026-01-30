SIDTM’s Communiqué Brings Industry, Policy & Innovation Together Under 'Digital Continuum' Theme | Sourced

Communiqué, hosted by the International Digital and Telecom Seminar Committee of Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune, unfolded as far more than a scheduled academic gathering. Branded under the theme "Digital Continuum: From Transformation to Reinvention," Communiqué successfully blended strategic insight, industry foresight, and moments of lighthearted reflection into a two-day experience that left participants informed, inspired, and occasionally amused. The seminar opened with a thoughtful welcome and lamp lighting ceremony, setting a tone that balanced tradition with technological ambition. The early narrative established a powerful idea: digital progress is no longer about isolated transformation but about continuous reinvention. This theme echoed throughout sessions, panels, and conversations in the corridors.

A defining highlight was the Chief Guest's address, which offered deep insights into India's telecom journey, policy evolution, and the future of indigenous innovation. The address provided both strategic clarity and a national perspective, and the audience appreciated how complex regulatory and technological developments were translated into an actionable vision. Keynote sessions anchored the event's intellectual depth. One session reframed networks as the new intelligence layer, moving beyond connectivity into real-time decision engines. Another followed with a compelling view of how AI is rewiring the telecom industry, urging organisations to think beyond infrastructure and toward intelligence-led ecosystems. A dedicated cybersecurity session was both sobering and engaging, outlining how AI has changed the cybercrime landscape faster than most defence strategies can react. Day two opened with renewed energy through a session that explained the renaissance of Global Capability Centres and their shift toward digital co-ownership rather than operational support.

Panel discussions added diversity of thought and healthy debate. From AI-native GCCs and human-centred digital experiences to finance-readiness for agentic AI, the event brought together experienced voices who combined strategic depth with practical anecdotes. These sessions stood out for their honest reflections, occasional humour, and clear takeaways around governance, empathy, and scalable innovation. Beyond sessions, the unveiling of Telecom Business Review and Prévision 2026 highlighted SIDTM's strong research culture, while award ceremonies celebrated alumni excellence, entrepreneurship, and academic achievement. These moments reminded attendees that the digital continuum is ultimately driven by people, not platforms.