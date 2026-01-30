Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027: NTKMA Reviews MSRTC Transport Planning And Preparedness | Sourced

Nashik: A review meeting on transport planning for the forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 was held at the Smart City Mission Office, Makhmalabad Naka, Panchavati, Nashik, under the chairmanship of Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) Commissioner Shekhar Singh. The meeting focused on transport infrastructure development, bus operations, manpower deployment and the adoption of technology to ensure smooth and efficient movement of pilgrims during the Kumbh Mela period.

The meeting was attended by MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr Madhav Kusekar, General Manager (Traffic) Nitin Maind, General Manager (Civil) Dinesh Mahajan, Deputy General Manager (Operations) Chetan Hasbanis, Regional Manager (Nashik Region) Vijay Gite, Divisional Traffic Officer (In-charge), Nashik, Kiran Bhosale, Divisional Controller (Nashik Division) Sachin Kshirsagar, and Junior Engineer (Civil), Nashik, Chaitali Bhusare, among others.

A detailed review of infrastructure works proposed under Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 was undertaken. Renovation and concretisation of MSRTC bus stations at Trimbakeshwar, Jawhar Phata, Nimani, Vani, Nashik Mahamarg, and other key locations were discussed. It was informed that administrative approvals have been granted, and work orders will be issued shortly to expedite execution. The feasibility of issuing a conditional tender for Saptashrungi Gad, to avoid delays following land acquisition, was also discussed.

The transport operations plan for the Kumbh Mela period was reviewed. MSRTC informed that approximately 4,500 buses will be deployed to ferry pilgrims between internal and external parking locations and major nodes such as Kasbe Sukene, Odha, Kherwadi, Nashik Road, Deolali Camp, and Igatpuri Railway Station to Trimbakeshwar and designated internal parking areas. It was decided that detailed micro-level planning of bus operations, vehicle deployment and logistics will be carried out at the MSRTC central office level.

Manpower planning was also discussed, including arrangements for MSRTC officers and staff and facilities to be provided to them. It was decided that mechanical and administrative supervisory officers would be deputed to Nashik six months prior to the Kumbh Mela, to familiarise them with local geography and operational requirements. Training and role orientation will be provided in advance, and continuity of deployment will be ensured even in the event of transfers.

The meeting also reviewed the establishment of dedicated Simhastha Kumbh Mela Cells within departments. Departments were advised to immediately operationalise Kumbh Mela Cells at the local level to coordinate planning, implement instructions issued by the Kumbh Mela Authority and District Administration, and submit departmental plans accordingly.

Based on experience from previous Simhastha Kumbh Melas, discussions were held on engaging retired MSRTC personnel who have earlier worked during Kumbh Mela operations. It was proposed that such experienced personnel may be engaged on an honorary or contractual basis, following due procedure, to strengthen preparedness for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027–28.

The possibility of introducing a technology-driven transport planning system during the Kumbh Mela period was also discussed. The use of Artificial Intelligence and simulation techniques for passenger demand analysis and route mapping to manage traffic congestion will be explored.